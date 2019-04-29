2 Bonnie Doon fires deliberately set: Edmonton fire

Two house fires that sent a firefighter to hospital over the weekend were deliberately set, according to Edmonton Fire Rescue Services.

A news release issued Monday afternoon said fire investigators came to the conclusion after two homes were set on fire April 27. The two blazes caused a total of $910,000 in damages.

On Saturday at around 3:15 a.m., fire crews were called to 87 Street and 89 Avenue, responding to large flames coming from the back of the house when they arrived. Crews were able to get that fire under control quickly and called it out before 5 a.m.

That house sustained an estimated $300,000 in damage.

Shortly after arriving at the first house, firefighters were called to another fully involved home down 89 Avenue. Crews arrived on scene at 3:41 a.m. and called that fire out at 10:18 a.m.

Damage to that house is estimated to be about $610,000.

A firefighter was injured while on scene. EFRS said the firefighter received stitches to the hand and was released.

The Edmonton Police Service will now take over the investigation. EPS had no additional information Monday afternoon.