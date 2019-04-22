Canada
April 22, 2019

Downtown Edmonton abandoned house fire lights up morning sky

By Online Journalist  Global News

Flames shot into the sky and smoke filled the air as a house in downtown Edmonton caught fire early Monday morning.

Firefighters were called just after 4:30 a.m. to an abandoned house at the corner of 98 Avenue and 103 Street, just above Bellamy Hill.

downtown fire Brent Leah 2

Firefighters were called Monday morning to a fire inside an abandoned house at the corner of 98 Avenue and 103 Street near downtown Edmonton, April 22, 2019.

Courtesy: Brent Leah
Crews arrived five minutes later to find a 1930s-era home on fire and began attacking the flames from the outside.

No one was injured and no properties in the area had to be evacuated, Edmonton Fire Rescue Services said.

Six fire trucks responded to the fire. As of 6 a.m., crews were still determining if the house was safe to enter.

No road closures were reported. The cause of the fire is not known.

