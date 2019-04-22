Downtown Edmonton abandoned house fire lights up morning sky

Flames shot into the sky and smoke filled the air as a house in downtown Edmonton caught fire early Monday morning.

Firefighters were called just after 4:30 a.m. to an abandoned house at the corner of 98 Avenue and 103 Street, just above Bellamy Hill.

Crews arrived five minutes later to find a 1930s-era home on fire and began attacking the flames from the outside.

No one was injured and no properties in the area had to be evacuated, Edmonton Fire Rescue Services said.

Six fire trucks responded to the fire. As of 6 a.m., crews were still determining if the house was safe to enter.

No road closures were reported. The cause of the fire is not known.