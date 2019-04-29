Portage RCMP seeking second suspect in violent assault

Portage la Prairie RCMP are looking for a second suspect in a violent assault and robbery at a rural home in the Portage municipality.

Police said the victim, a 42-year-old woman, had been picked up by a friend in Carberry, along with another man, who robbed and assaulted her with a weapon.

She was driven around the area before being thrown from the car onto the side of the road. Police said she walked for hours before finding a house and asking for help.

Austin Russell Wheeler, 21, of Portage la Prairie, was arrested after being found with the victim’s car. He was charged with aggravated assault, robbery, possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and possession of property obtained by crime.

RCMP are tracking down a second suspect and are asking anyone with information about this incident to call 204-857-4445, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or submit a secure tip online.

