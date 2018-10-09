Victims robbed with screwdriver, at knife-point in two Portage la Prairie muggings

Portage la Prairie RCMP have arrested and charged two men in connection with a pair of armed robberies.

Two people were walking home from work on Tupper Street in Portage on Friday night, when they were robbed at knife-point. The thieves made off with a cell phone, debit card, money and a backpack.

While police were investigating, a second armed robbery was reported in the area, this time with a screwdriver as the weapon.

RCMP located two suspects and most of the stolen items. They found the stolen backpack with a search warrant for a home on 2nd Street NW in Portage.

Christian Meeches, 20, of Long Plain First Nation, was charged with three counts of armed robbery and two counts of failing to comply with probation. Winnipegger Harlen Hart, also 20, was charged with three counts of armed robbery, two counts of failing to comply with probation, failing to comply with an undertaking, and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Both we taken into custody. The RCMP investigation continues.

