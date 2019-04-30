Super Awesome Science Show: For the love of dogs

Dogs are known as our best friends and on this week’s Super Awesome Science Show, we’re going to explore some of the science behind these loving, caring, and devoted members of our lives.
We first talk with Tanya Kim. She is one of Canada’s best-known journalists but she also is one of this country’s strongest dog and animal advocates. She’s also the companion of Miss Mabel, a Dogue de Bordeaux who has carved out a career as a model. We learn about the importance of Mabel in Tanya’s life and what being a canine celebrity is like.
In exploring the science of dogs in our lives, one conclusion that continues to be repeated is that when it comes to understanding us as humans and our emotions, dogs know.
We speak with the researcher behind this statement, Nandini Maharaj, a health research development officer at the University of British Columbia and a doctoral student looking at the benefits of dogs in our lives.
We learn about the psychology behind the connection humans have with dogs and learn that the impression can last a lifetime.
Because of this effect of dogs in our lives, researchers have wondered if they can help to reduce the stress associated with loneliness.
Our next guest, John-Tyler Binfet, an associate professor of education at the University of British Columbia Okanagan Campus, has been exploring this theory and the results have been amazing. We discuss the benefits of therapy dogs on students and learn how he’s branching out to help people of all ages.
In our SASS Class, we learn how to take care of your best friend with Christina Karkanis, veterinarian and owner of the Bay City Animal Hospital in North Bay, Ont. We learn about the best ways to care for your pet and how to ensure they have a long, healthy life.
Contact:
Twitter: @JATetro
Email: thegermguy@gmail.com
Guests:
Tanya Kim
Twitter: @Tanya_Kim
Instagram: @Tanya_Kim1
Miss Mabel
Instagram: @missmabelofficial
Nandini Maharaj
Health Research Development Officer, University of British Columbia
Web: https://www.researchgate.net/profile/Nandini_Maharaj
John-Tyler Binfet
Associate Professor, Education, University of British Columbia
Web: https://education.ok.ubc.ca/about/people/jtbinfet.html
Christina Karkanis
Owner, Bay City Animal Hospital
