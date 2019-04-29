Lethbridge observes Day of Mourning at Mountain View Cemetery

A moment of silence was held at the Mountain View Cemetery in Lethbridge on Sunday afternoon, as loved ones and supporters bowed their heads to pay their respects for those who have lost their lives in a workplace injury.

The ceremony was to mark the national Day of Mourning, held every April 28 in Canada.

READ MORE: ‘Today we mourn, but tomorrow we fight’: Albertans honour 162 workers who died in 2018

“It’s important to remember the lives that were lost, it’s also important to ensure that their death wasn’t in vain so that we can learn from these, we can grow and do more to ensure that we protect others,” saidd Nick Schefter, health, safety & environmental consultant.

Ceremony speaker Jacki Fuhrmann attends this gathering every year after losing her father in 2014 in a workplace incident.

“I never realized until losing my dad how important it is for people to be aware of workplace injuries, illnesses and fatalities, and I just find that coming here it is helping raise awareness to other people so they realize the importance,” she said.

READ MORE: B.C. marks Day of Mourning in honour of workers killed on the job

Lethbridge was just one of many locations all across the country to take in part in Day of Mourning. CUPE Local 70, the city and other organizations were in attendance to recognize the day and spread awareness regarding workplace safety. Last year in Alberta there were 162 workplace deaths.