New Brunswick RCMP investigating after shots fired at home in Somerville

New Brunswick RCMP are asking for the public’s help as they investigate a report of shots being fired at a home in Somerville.

Police say that on April 18, 2019, officers were called to a house on Route 103 after the homeowner discovered what appeared to be bullet holes in the building.

Investigators determined approximately 10 shots were fired into the side of the home and through its windows.

Luckily, the home was was vacant at the time, and no one was injured in the incident.

The Mounties say the shooting is believed to have occurred between March 21 and April 18.

Anyone with information is asked to contact RCMP at 506-325-3000 or to call Crime Stoppers.