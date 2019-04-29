Watch volunteers complete training, ready to patrol Lethbridge’s downtown starting May 1

Volunteers with the Lethbridge Police Service’s Watch program wrapped up an intense week of training.

“It was pretty empowering, honestly. All of us kind of putting it on all of our shoulders kind of pushed us a little bit. We had our heads held high. We did a lot to get here, we did a lot of training, so we feel proud of the shirts we are wearing. We’re really proud to have the Watch written on us,” Watch team leader, Marissa Hagglund, told Global News.

The 35 trainees received their uniforms after spending the week learning various skills to assist them as they get set to patrol the streets starting May 1.

“This is a gateway to a career. Whether it be police, fire, EMS or social services, they are going to be exposed to so much. And they might think, ‘Policing is not for me, but maybe probation is,’ so it’s a great way for them to learn.” Said Lethbridge police Sgt. Mike Williamson.

Watch volunteers will be patrolling in the downtown policing area on foot from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., year-round. The volunteers work in four hour shifts and are equipped with a radio linked directly to the dispatch centre, in the event they come across someone needing medical attention or see any criminal activity.