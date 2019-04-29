Dalhousie University football players get ‘smart helmets’ that measure hits, detect concussions

Football players at Dalhousie University in Halifax are among the first in Canada to start using so-called smart helmets that can detect impacts that could lead to concussions.

Each top-of-the-line helmet costs more than $500.

The Riddell SpeedFlex helmet is equipped with sensors that record individual hits and multiple collisions, data used to compile player-specific profiles.

If the intensity of a hit or a series of collisions rises above a certain threshold, a signal is transmitted to the sidelines where a wireless monitor displays an alert.

Training and medical staff can then assess the player.

The data from the helmets can be studied online, which could help the coaches prevent injuries during games and practices.