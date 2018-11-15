Canada
November 15, 2018 7:17 pm
Updated: November 15, 2018 7:21 pm

NFL funds Calgary research to prevent youth concussion in sport

By Health Reporter  Global News

WATCH: The University of Calgary has received a major funding boost from an unlikely source, the NFL. As Heather Yourex-West explains, the National Football League is hoping the U of C team can help prevent concussions among youth athletes.

A A

The NFL has awarded the University of Calgary an $18-million grant to help fund a new national study on concussion. The Pan-Canadian study will involve student athletes from more than 30 communities across Canada.

Story continues below

“The focus of our program is really about preventing concussions and their consequences in youth sport and we’re going to do that through high schools across Canada,” said Dr. Carolyn Emery, the project’s lead researcher at the University of Calgary.

READ MORE: University of Calgary developing handheld concussion sensor for sideline use

Through the NFL’s “Play Smart, Play Safe” initiative, $35 million USD in funding was allotted to five research centres across North America, the U of C was the only Canadian project selected.

“We’re working on projects across multiple sports where kids are at a high risk of concussion, so rugby, American football, ice hockey and soccer,” said Emery.

According to Emery, the team’s ultimate goal is to make these sports safer for young athletes. Youth account for more than half of the more than three million concussions annually in North America.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Calgary health matters
concussion study
Concussions
football concussions
NFL
NFL Concussions
North American concussion study
Play Safe
Play Smart
Play smart play safe
U of C concussion study
University of Calgary

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News