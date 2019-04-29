Over $10K of cocaine seized from Oxford Mills home, say OPP

An Oxford Mills man has been arrested after OPP say a search warrant turned up significant amounts of drugs and cash.

On April 25, OPP executed a search warrant at a home on County Road 18 in the Village of Oxford Mills.

Police say they seized cocaine, drug-packaging materials, a weapon and approximately $4,000 in cash during the search.

OPP say the cocaine seized from the home has an estimated street value of over $10,000.

Matthew Morrigan, 35, of Oxford Mills was arrested and charged with possession of an unauthorized weapon and possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.

Morrigan was released on bail and is set to appear in Brockville court on June 7.