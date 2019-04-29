Crime
April 29, 2019 11:00 am

Over $10K of cocaine seized from Oxford Mills home, say OPP

By Online Reporter  Global News

Officers seized more than $10,000 of cocaine while executing a search warrant in Oxford Mills, OPP say.

An Oxford Mills man has been arrested after OPP say a search warrant turned up significant amounts of drugs and cash.

On April 25, OPP executed a search warrant at a home on County Road 18 in the Village of Oxford Mills.

Police say they seized cocaine, drug-packaging materials, a weapon and approximately $4,000 in cash during the search.

OPP say the cocaine seized from the home has an estimated street value of over $10,000.

Matthew Morrigan, 35, of Oxford Mills was arrested and charged with possession of an unauthorized weapon and possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.

Morrigan was released on bail and is set to appear in Brockville court on June 7.

