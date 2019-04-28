Kelowna RCMP arrest man who allegedly grabbed stranger’s baby out of a stroller

A bizarre incident in a downtown Kelowna park kept RCMP engaged with a distraught man for over an hour on Sunday afternoon.

It started near The Sails sculpture at the entrance to Kelowna’s City Park, which borders Okanagan Lake, when a witness described seeing a man take a baby out of a stroller.

“He just picked up the baby out of the stroller by the head and started running with the baby and everyone was screaming,” said Terri Haymen, who witnessed the incident.

“He said it was a mistake. He didn’t mean to grab the baby.”

The baby was retrieved. The man, however, kept running, tearing off his clothes as he went.

He then jumped into Okanagan Lake before getting onto a dock.

RCMP tried to talk to him, but he jumped back into the lake. The incident, meanwhile, gathered a large crowd.

RCMP eventually coaxed the man out of the water and arrested him.

Police said a 30-year-old Alberta man is in custody in connection with this incident and RCMP are investigating.