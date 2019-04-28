Muskoka Lakes declares flooding state of emergency

Muskoka Lakes declared a flooding state of emergency on Sunday morning and activated its emergency plan due to continuously rising waters.

Since Saturday, it’s been expected that Lake Muskoka may rise another five inches by Sunday evening.

Nearby Bracebridge and Huntsville declared states of emergency earlier this week as water levels rose beyond 2013 levels.

Sand, sandbags and shovels are available at 3951 Muskoka Rd. 169, 1078 Raymond Rd. and 3224 Muskoka Rd. 169 on a fill-your-own basis.

