Man hurt in Talbot Street stabbing: London police

London police say a man suffered non-life-threatening injuries in a stabbing on Saturday night.
It was around 8 p.m. when officers responded to a weapons call near Talbot and Oxford streets.
When officers arrived, police say they found a 48-year-old man with several stab wounds in his lower back.
The man was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police say a suspect was arrested nearby and a knife was recovered from the scene.
The suspect and victim were known to each other, according to police.
