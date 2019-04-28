Man hurt in Talbot Street stabbing: London police

London police say a man suffered non-life-threatening injuries in a stabbing on Saturday night.

It was around 8 p.m. when officers responded to a weapons call near Talbot and Oxford streets.

When officers arrived, police say they found a 48-year-old man with several stab wounds in his lower back.

The man was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say a suspect was arrested nearby and a knife was recovered from the scene.

The suspect and victim were known to each other, according to police.