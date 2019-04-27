Winnipeg teen charged with second-degree murder in death of Joselito Fernandez
Winnipeg Police’s Homicide Unit has laid charges against a suspect involved in the April 18 homicide of 53-year-old Joselito Fernandez.
READ MORE: Winnipeg police investigate suspicious death in North End
On April 26, a male suspect was located in the area of Redwood Avenue and Battery Street and placed under arrest.
A 16-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder, failure to comply with a probation order, and two counts of possession of a firearm, restricted/ prohibited weapon or ammunition contrary to a probation order.
READ MORE: Victim identified in Winnipeg’s 13th homicide of 2019
Investigators believe that Joselito had been walking along the rail line when he was confonted at gunpoint by the 16-year-old man. Police believe Joselito was shot and robbed before the man fled.
The two men were not known to each other and the 16-year-old was detained in custody.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.