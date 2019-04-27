Winnipeg teen charged with second-degree murder in death of Joselito Fernandez

Winnipeg Police’s Homicide Unit has laid charges against a suspect involved in the April 18 homicide of 53-year-old Joselito Fernandez.

On April 26, a male suspect was located in the area of Redwood Avenue and Battery Street and placed under arrest.

A 16-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder, failure to comply with a probation order, and two counts of possession of a firearm, restricted/ prohibited weapon or ammunition contrary to a probation order.

Investigators believe that Joselito had been walking along the rail line when he was confonted at gunpoint by the 16-year-old man. Police believe Joselito was shot and robbed before the man fled.

The two men were not known to each other and the 16-year-old was detained in custody.