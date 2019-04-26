Sports
April 26, 2019 11:10 pm
Updated: April 26, 2019 11:11 pm

QMJHL Roundup: Friday, April 26, 2019

By Staff The Canadian Press
A A

DRUMMONDVILLE, Que. – The Drummondville Voltigeurs have extended their Quebec Major Junior Hockey League playoff series.

Joseph Veleno scored the winner at 10:56 of the third period as Drummondville went on to beat the Halifax Mooseheads 6-2 on Friday in Game 5 of their third-round series.

The Mooseheads lead the best-of-seven set 3-2 and host Game 6 on Sunday.

Pavel Koltygin, Cedric Desruisseaux, Pierre-Olivier Joseph, Maxime Comtois and Remy Anglehart also scored for the Voltigeurs, who got 23 saves from Anthony Morrone.

Arnaud Durandeau and Maxim Trepanier replied for the Mooseheads.

Gravel turned away 36 shots for Halifax.

The Rouyn-Noranda Huskies await the winner.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

