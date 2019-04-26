Ethan Peck, Star Trek’s new Spock, looks forward to visiting Vulcan, Alberta

Ethan Peck plays Spock on Star Trek: Discovery, but has never been to Vulcan, Alberta.

“I haven’t been to it. I’ve heard about it,” Peck told Global News Friday at the Calgary Comic and Entertainment Expo. “I feel like maybe (Star Trek: Discovery co-star) Anson [Mount] has been.”

The southern Alberta town of 1,900 is famous for embracing its Star Trek connection, sharing the name of the fictitious planet on which Spock was born.

Vulcan, Alta., has become a tourist attraction for fans, boasting a replica of the U.S.S. Enterprise and a bronze bust of Leonard Nimoy, who originally played Spock in Star Trek on both the big and small screens.

After just one season on the new CBS Star Trek series, though, Peck isn’t expecting a bust of his portrayal of a younger Spock to appear in the town of Vulcan.

“No, I’m not expecting a bronze bust,” Peck said. “I think that’s reserved for the originator.”

During his first visit to Calgary, Peck said he enjoys being back in Canada.

“It’s been great,” he said. “We filmed in Toronto, so I really have an affinity for Canada and Canadians.

“There’s just a different kind of attitude, and I think it’s because it’s so uncomfortably cold here, you can’t have a bad attitude.”

Peck, grandson of actor Gregory Peck, said he looks forward to seeing more of the city while at the Calgary Expo.

“It seems like a really beautiful city and I can’t wait to venture around,” Peck said.

And a trip to Vulcan, Alta., might be included.