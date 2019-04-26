5 Things to do this weekend: Friday, April 26, 2019
Here are five things to do this weekend around the province.
1 — Ariana Grande: The Sweetener World Tour
April 27
Rogers Arena, Vancouver
rogersarena.com
2 — Tidal Wav!
April 27, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Creekside Park, Vancouver
wildaboutvancouver.com
3 — Fort Langley Vegan Market
April 27, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Fort Langley Community Hall
tourism-langley.ca
4 — BC Reptile Club Spring Expo
April 27-28
Abbotsford Exhibition Park
bcreptileclub.ca
5 — Vintage Barn Market
April 26-27
Heritage Park, Chilliwack
thevintagebarnmarket.ca
