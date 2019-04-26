5 Things
April 26, 2019 7:59 pm

5 Things to do this weekend: Friday, April 26, 2019

By Online News Producer  Global News

Here are your five things to do this weekend around the province including Ariana Grande, reptiles, and the Vintage Barn Market

Here are five things to do this weekend around the province.

1 — Ariana Grande: The Sweetener World Tour
April 27
Rogers Arena, Vancouver
rogersarena.com

2 — Tidal Wav!
April 27, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Creekside Park, Vancouver
wildaboutvancouver.com

3 — Fort Langley Vegan Market
April 27, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Fort Langley Community Hall
tourism-langley.ca

4 — BC Reptile Club Spring Expo
April 27-28
Abbotsford Exhibition Park
bcreptileclub.ca

5 — Vintage Barn Market
April 26-27
Heritage Park, Chilliwack
thevintagebarnmarket.ca

