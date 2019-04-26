Silicon Valley car-ramming suspect drove into people thinking some were Muslim, police believe

Isaiah Peoples, an Iraq War vet said to suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), allegedly ran his car into eight people at an intersection in Sunnyvale, Calif. because he believed some of them were Muslim, police in the Silicon Valley suburb said Friday.

Peoples has been charged with eight counts of attempted murder after the incident, which unfolded on Tuesday, NBC Bay Area reported.

None of those charges is a hate crime.

Sunnyvale police said at a Friday news conference that they believe the suspect targeted people at the intersection because he believed some of them were Muslim, KRON 4 reporter Rob Fladeboe tweeted.

Breaking. #SunnyvalePolice now believe suspect #IsaiahPeoples targeted pedestrians he ran over Tuesday on the El Camino because he believed some are of the Muslim faith. Peoples charged with 8 counts of attempted murder. No hate crime charge thus far. pic.twitter.com/Xp6s3irpUI — @Rob Fladeboe kron4 (@KRON4RFladeboe) April 26, 2019

“Based on our investigation, new evidence shows that the defendant intentionally targeted victims based on their race and his belief that they were of the Muslim faith,” said Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety Chief Phan S. Ngo, as reported by CBS affiliate KPIX.

“We understand that you will have many questions based on this announcement. However, we will not be releasing further information for now.”

Peoples, 34, is believed to have driven into the pedestrians as he brought food to a Bible study, NBC Bay Area reported.

The incident saw eight people targeted, including a 13-year-old girl who was left in a coma, the network added.

Police said the suspect showed no remorse after it happened.

There were four people in hospital as of Friday afternoon.

They included Ping Lu, a 51-year-old who was left with numerous broken limbs, and Marina Reimler, a 32-year-old who sustained a broken arm and leg.

Peoples served as an Army sharpshooter in Iraq after being deployed there in 2005 and 2006.

An auditor with the U.S. Department of Defence, Peoples suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), his mother said Wednesday.

Leevell Peoples, a Sacramento resident, said she couldn’t imagine her son driving a car into innocent people unless it was related to his condition.

“Unless the car malfunctioned, he would not have done that. He’s like the perfect, model citizen,” she said.

Leevell said her son was forced to retire because of the PTSD.

He later graduated from Sacramento State University and was treated for PTSD in 2015, she added.

Leevell said Isaiah had a bad PTSD episode two years ago and that he had been taking medication ever since.

“Everyone in his family knows how cautious he is, and he would never do anything to hurt someone,” she said.

