‘Her injuries are catastrophic’: Survivor of Toronto van attack can’t recall what happened, lawyer says

Tuesday marks exactly a year since the Toronto van attack and survivor Aleksandra Kozhenvnnikova says she has no recollection of what happened.

“I remember very well this day a year ago there was an act of terror that completely disfigured me,” the 91-year-old told Global News.

Kozhenvnnikova was returning home after running errands on April 23, 2018 when she was suddenly struck by a van careened down a massive stretch of Yonge Street. The driver continued to pick off pedestrians for more than a kilometre. In all, 10 people were killed and 16 injured.

“[Kozhenvnnikova] remembers three days later waking up in the hospital with her daughter in law beside her,” explained her lawyer, Micheal Taylor, who is translating for the Russian national.

Kozhenvnnikova suffered hip, spinal and head injuries.

“Her injuries are catastrophic,” explained Taylor.

“This is the time she should be enjoying her grandchildren and her kids and now it has been shortened. Her golden years have been shortened and limited.”

And while her physical injuries are painful, it’s the psychological ones that have become almost debilitating.

“I want to live a long and happy life. I put those things behind me and I’m looking forward.”

And as she struggles with her recovery at home, people gathered up the road at Mel Lastman Square gathered in memory.

Harry Malawi came out to honour the life of his close friend, 85-year-old Munair Najjar, who lost his life in the attack.

“He was such a beautiful soul,” he said of the fellow Jordanian.

“He was just walking down Yonge Street enjoying a sunny day when he was taken from us… It has been a tough year… It is hard to bear.”

Najjar’s family said they wanted to grieve privately on Tuesday, something Malawi said he can understand.

“They are devastated. They went through a bad tragedy that happened. It was horrifying. You can imagine what the family would feel like,” he told Global News.

Former Toronto mayor Barbara Hall ran the Toronto Strong fund, a group that collected donations for the survivors and the victims’ families.

She said while some wanted to keep their pain private a year after the tragedy, all the families were moved by the community’s generosity and even in their moment of need wanted to pay it forward.

“It was interesting when I met people, almost all of them asked me about those who were most severely injured (and) about a little boy’s mother who was killed,” Hall told Global News, explaining some even turned funding down to pass onto someone in greater need.

“They were very concerned about him.”

That little boy is eight-year-old Diyon Amarasingha.

“He is doing well … We have setup a trust for him,” Rev. Ahangama Rathanasiri, chief monk at the Mahavihara Buddhist Centre, explained.

Diyon’s mother, 45-year-old Renuka Amarasingha, was an active member of her religious community. She was killed in the attack shortly after leaving work at nearby Earl Haig High School.

Diyon now lives with family friends but still attends the temple.

On Sunday, a vigil was held there for his mother — a memorial that was too hard for the child to bear.

“He doesn’t like to remember the tragedy,” said Rathanasiri, explaining the young boy did not want to attend.

Back at Mel Lastman Square, many want those left behind to know there is an entire community still behind them.

“To the families here, the families of those who were killed, we say our hearts go to you. We remember your loved one, we remember you, we share in your grief, and we hope that you know that you are not alone,” Toronto Fire Services chaplain Hugh Donnelly told those in attendance.

“A ceremony like this one helps us to break down the walls of isolation, which we use to keep ourselves separated from one another. But our pain and our anguish brings us together.”

— With files from Jacob Cappe