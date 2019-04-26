Mario Dion, Canada’s ethics commissioner, is back on the job after medical leave

Ethics Commissioner Mario Dion will be resuming his professional duties after announcing a “prolonged” medical leave early in March.

Dion announced at the beginning of March that he would be taking a medical leave for reasons which were not disclosed.

READ MORE: Ethics commissioner Mario Dion taking ‘prolonged’ medical leave amid SNC-Lavalin investigation

He was named to the position in January 2018 and had been overseeing the investigation into the SNC-Lavalin scandal involving allegations of political interference when he announced his leave.

At the time, his office stated that Dion would return to his duties as soon as he was able to do so.

WATCH: PM grilled for failing to consult HOC in naming new ethics watchdog (2017).

The commissioner will be resuming his duties immediately.

— With a file from Mercedes Stephenson