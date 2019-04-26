Housing sector calls out ‘inflammatory’ language animating Maple Ridge homeless debate

A group of housing organizations representing the social housing sector, landlords and the development industry is weighing in on the contentious Maple Ridge homelessness debate.

The BC Non-Profit Housing Association, LandlordBC, the Homelessness Services Association of BC and the Urban Development Institute have signed an open letter of support for housing in Maple Ridge.

“Homelessness touches every corner of our province,” states the letter. “Language that is inflammatory and discriminatory contributes to an ongoing, negative stigma of people experiencing homelessness that distracts us from finding solutions.”

It also takes aim at assertions by Maple Ridge Mayor Mike Morden that the homeless are “raping and pillaging” his community, creating a spike in crime and moving to Maple Ridge from elsewhere.

“The reality is that of the 124 individuals who identified as experiencing homelessness in Ridge Meadows in the 2017 Metro Vancouver Homeless Count, 60% of them have lived in the community for 10 or more years,” states the letter.

“On balance, properly managed supportive housing buildings show no direct correlation to increased crime, lowered property values, or safety issues compared to any other form of housing.”

The letter applauds the funding government has put into housing since 2015, including temporary and permanent units for the homeless along with housing for seniors, families and Indigenous communities, something it notes municipalities have been calling for for years.

And it goes on to argue that funding supportive housing facilities actually saves the government money by reducing the pressure on emergency services such as hospitals.

“Focusing on solutions and partnerships rather than discriminatory rhetoric will help to ensure that all British Columbians have access to safe and affordable housing, regardless of which community they call home,” it says.

The debate in Maple Ridge has grown more heated since the province announced a new modular housing project for residents of the controversial Anita Place homeless camp, despite objections from the city.

The city and some angry residents argue the facility will act as a magnet for drugs and crime and say it lacks support services, while the province says it will be staffed 24-hours a day and is needed to address the homeless issue.