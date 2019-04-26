Flood waters dropping slightly in N.B. but officials worried about rainfall in forecast

The flood waters are starting to drop slightly in New Brunswick, though public safety officials say they’re worried about the potential impact of more rainfall in the province’s southern regions.

Geoffrey Downey of the New Brunswick Emergency Measures Organization says there has been a notable drop in Fredericton where waters fell by 50 centimetres in the past day.

In other areas, such as Maugerville, the Saint John River is up 8 centimetres, while in northern New Brunswick the floods have receded.

However, in southern New Brunswick and in Saint John the river has continued to rise, though it’s beginning to stabilize.

Downey says the longer term forecast is less certain as it may depend on the amount of rainfall that comes over the weekend, with recent predictions calling for up to 50 centimetres in southern New Brunswick.

He says if the rainfall comes as predicted, “things could change” in the southern portions of the river.