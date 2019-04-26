Nova Scotia increases financial support for patients who travel out of province for medical care

The province is increasing financial support for Nova Scotians who have to travel out of the province to receive medical care.

Currently, the Travel and Accommodations Assistance Policy offers $1,000 per month for people who need to relocate for more than a month. That assistance will be bumped up to $2,500 per month.

Also, travel assistance of up to $1,000 for round-trip travel will be available for the patient and a caregiver.

The change is retroactive to April 1.

“I can appreciate the toll it must take to be away from home for medical care,” said Health and Wellness Minister Randy Delorey, in a news release.

“These changes will allow people to focus on their treatment and recovery with less worry about accommodation costs.”

To qualify for the financial support, patients must be pre-approved for an insured medical service that is not available in Nova Scotia — such as a lung transplant.

The province says they will be contacting those who qualify for retroactive funding.

The province also notes that under the policy, 173 people received $403,300 in assistance in 2017-2018.