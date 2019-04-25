‘This is the face of the health-care crisis’: N.S. woman with cancer challenges premier on doctor shortage

A Nova Scotia mother who says she waited two years for her cancer diagnosis is calling out the premier for not declaring a health-care crisis in the province.

“To the premier of Nova Scotia, I dare you to take a meeting with me … and tell me there is no health-care crisis,” Inez Rudderham said in a viral Facebook video that has been viewed over 1 million times.

In the tearful and emotionally-charged video, the 33-year-old mother said she went undiagnosed with Stage 3 anal cancer for two years due to her lack of access to a family doctor.

Rudderham states she has received 30 rounds of radiation to her pelvis, which has left her “barren and infertile.” When taking her health concerns to the emergency rooms, Rudderham says she was brushed off.

“It’s OK though, right? Because they caught it. They caught it when it was Stage 3,” Rudderham cried.

“I fought. I fought for my life.”

Rudderham also says she has been waiting to utilize mental health services since January, only to find out this month that she can only get an appointment in mid-July.

“You want to tell me that there’s no health-care crisis in my province?”

The video posted on Tuesday has been shared more than 46,000 times and viewed by 1.2 million. A crowdfunding campaign for Rudderham has raised nearly $10,000.

Rudderham ends the video by reiterating her challenge to the premier.

“This is the face of the health-care crisis in Nova Scotia, and I dare you to tell me otherwise.”