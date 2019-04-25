Lumby area residents blaming bad road conditions on new contractor

It’s slow going on Albers Road just outside of Lumby — because of pot holes.

Resident Kristen Wills says the ruts and potholes on her road have been left unchecked since a new contractor took over.

“There hasn’t been any maintenance on the road since probably the middle of March, since the previous maintenance company was here and they only had two weeks until the end of March before their contract was up,” said Wills.

“And now the new contractor has taken over and we’ve seen nothing.”

Another road that residents are concerned about is Trinity Valley Road. It’s falling apart in some sections, breaking away from the surface, damaging vehicles and area residents say that’s not acceptable.

Trinity Valley Road resident Rick Collins says with the spring thaw a few weeks ago, the road was nearly impassable.

“It looked like a war zone. The pavement was blasted in several locations. All broken up,” said Collins.

“You could barely get a car over there. Even trucks had to slow down.”

Collins, like many Lumby area residents, is pointing the finger at the new contractor — a Spanish conglomerate called Acciona, which has an office in Vancouver.

Acciona issued a statement to Global News, saying the roads in the Lumby area are in poor condition in large part because of the spring thaw.

However, Acciona says its on top of it, stating “We are working on addressing any current and pre-existing road conditions such as Trinity Valley Road. We appreciate the impact this has had on residents and will work closely with Ministry staff to resolve these issues as soon as possible.”

Until that happens, Wills isn’t going to put her measuring tape away just yet. She and her neighbours vow to keep up the pressure until their roads are fixed.

“If this is a problem,” said Wills, “I think we need to deal with it.”