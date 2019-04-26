Record-breaking attendance expected this weekend at Kelowna boat show

The weather’s warming up and the lakes are beckoning, so it’s a perfect opportunity to check out some cool new rides at the 24th annual Kelowna Boat Show.

“We’re going to have over 150 new and used boats,” said Leona Smith, who works in sales and marketing at the Kelowna Yacht Club. “We’re going to have vendors all throughout. Everything you need for the world of boating.”

Thousands are expected to attend the event, which Smith says is growing bigger every year with more attendance and a lot more fun toys.

“We have everything, from wakeboard boats, ski boats, cabin cruisers, sailboats, antique boats, paddleboards, kayaks,” Smith said. “Everything’s going to be here.”

In addition to hosting the event, the Kelowna Yacht Club is also opening its doors to the public to showcase its facilities.

“In the clubhouse, there’ll be vendors all throughout. The member lounge is going to be open for everyone to enjoy,” Smith said. “There’s even a simulator for being able to try to drive a boat in the water.”

Several vendors have already started moving boats into the marina waterfront at the Kelowna Yacht Club in preparation for the show.

“We’ve brought a whole variety of different boats,” said Kit Crowe of Martin Motor Sports. “All our wake/surf boats; Moomba, Supra and Mastercraft.

“We also brought our Cobalts down. We’ve got a Regal Runabout over there and we’ve also brought some pontoon boats.”

A brand new model from Mastercraft gleamed in the sunlight, awaiting a summer of fun action.

“It’s called the X24 and it’s their biggest, baddest surf boat that throws the biggest wake I’ve ever surfed behind,” Crowe said.

Another exciting model is the Cobalt A36, which has a new easy-to-use navigation system.

“When we come to dock,” Crowe said, “this joystick will park us into a tight area.”

The Kelowna Boat Show runs April 27, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and April 28, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Entry is by cash donation, with funds supporting the Kelowna Yacht Club’s youth sailing program.