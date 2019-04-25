Nova Scotia chooses P3 process to build new health facilities in Cape Breton

Nova Scotia has selected a public-private partnership, or P3 model, to build new health facilities and long-term care facilities in Cape Breton that they announced last year.

The province says a consulting firm will be hired in the next few weeks to lead the process — similar to the redevelopment of the QEII in Halifax.

North Sydney, N.S., and New Waterford, N.S., will see new long-term care facilities as part of the redevelopment while North Sydney will see the construction of a new laundry centre.

The province says that the P3 model will allow them to tender the project as quickly as possible once the new facilities are designed.

Construction of a new emergency department, critical care department and cancer centre at the existing Cape Breton Regional Hospital will follow a traditional approach.

The province says an RFP for design services was issued on March 27, 2019.

All of the facilities will continue to be operated by the NSHA.

Nova Scotia says more details on the facilities in North Sydney and New Waterford will be announced soon.