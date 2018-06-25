Nova Scotia to close two hospitals in Cape Breton, expand two others

The Nova Scotia government announced a plan to ‘reshape’ the health system in Cape Breton — with the closure of two hospitals and the expansion of two others in the region.

Premier Stephan McNeil and Nova Scotia Health Authority (NSHA) president and CEO Janet Knox announced the CBRM Health Care Redevelopment Plan in Sydney, N.S., on Monday.

The plan says the Northside General Hospital and New Waterford Consolidated Hospital will be closing to be replaced by new and “modern” community health centres and long-term care facilities.

Both of the hospitals have exceeded their lifespan and cannot be renovated, according to the province.

The Cape Breton Regional Hospital and Glace Bay Hospital will see their emergency departments redeveloped, with the province predicting that their capacity will be increased by 40 and 30 per cent, respectively.

“We have an opportunity to reshape the health-care delivery model in these communities to reflect the reality of what patients need today,” McNeil said.

“From greater access to family practices to expanded emergency care, Cape Bretoners will have a revitalized system they can rely on now, and for years to come.”

The new facilities will use the province’s collaborative family practice team model, as well as community-based services, day clinics and clinical support services.

Move in line with auditor general report

The decision by the provincial government seems to be in-line with a June 2016 report from Michael Pickup, Nova Scotia’s auditor general, which examined health care in the province.

Pickup found that as of 2015, Nova Scotia’s 41 hospitals and health care centres were in dire need of $85 million in urgent infrastructure repairs and maintenance.

As a result, Pickup said the province must move away from concentrating care in hospitals because current facilities can’t reasonably carry the load.

“The historical approach to health care delivery, with a heavy focus on hospital-based care, is not sustainable given the province’s fiscal situation,” the report says.

“A new approach, with less emphasis on hospitals and more focus on providing the right type of care in the right location, is required.”

Pickup declined to expand on whether there were too many hospitals in a province with an aging population, and said it was the responsibility of provincial health officials to determine the proper number of hospitals, if there is one.

Leo Glavine, who served as health minister at the time, said that the province had no plans to close hospitals at the time.

Criticism of decision

The plan has been roundly criticized by both opposition parties.

NDP health critic Tammy Martin says the government’s decision to close two hospitals during a “health care crisis” is appalling.

The province says the planning for the project is estimated to take between nine and 12 months.

With files from The Canadian Press