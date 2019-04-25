Two North Okanagan men arrested in Kamloops

Two men from the North Okanagan are in police custody, Kamloops RCMP are reporting, after allegedly crashing a vehicle, then trying to flee from the scene.

Police allege the incident happened Thursday morning, at approximately 4:40 a.m., when an officer saw a vehicle speeding and driving erratically along the Highland Drive area.

Kamloops RCMP spokesperson Jodi Shelkie said the officer turned on his emergency lights to pull the suspect vehicle fled instead of stopping.

Shelkie said the suspect vehicle sped away on a frontage road near Oriole Road, then hit a cement barrier. Arriving officers found one man inside the vehicle. Another man allegedly ran from the scene, but was found nearby.

Police added both suspects were taken to hospital for assessment before being taken into custody.

Both suspects are 32 years old; one is from Enderby, the other is from Falkland. Both are reportedly known to police.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000.