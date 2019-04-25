Large cassowary that killed its Florida owner to be auctioned off

A large, flightless emu-like bird that killed its Florida owner earlier this month may soon have a new home after the cassowary was put up for auction.

Marvin Hajos, 75, was killed by his exotic pet on April 12, after the man had apparently fallen on his farm and the cassowary attacked him, the Gainesville Sun reported.

“My understanding is that the gentleman was in the vicinity of the bird and at some point fell. When he fell, he was attacked,” Alachua County Fire Rescue Department told the newspaper at the time.

READ MORE: Emu-like bird kills its Florida owner

The cassowary, a species native to Australia and New Guinea, is among 100 other exotic animals from Hajos’ collection that are taking bids in Saturday’s auction, the newspaper reported.

Some of the animals include an emu, lemurs, macaws and marmosets.

Fish and Wildlife spokesman told the Sun the agency is aware of the auction and potential buyers must be licensed to legally possess the exotic animals.

READ MORE: Rare half-male, half-female cardinal spotted in Pennsylvania

“The sale of captive wildlife to and from properly licensed individuals is not prohibited in Florida,” Robert Klepper said. “If an individual is properly licensed to own/exhibit/sell captive wildlife, no additional licence is required for a sale of this nature.”

According to the newspaper, the auction is being held in accordance with Hajos’ last wishes.

— with files from the Associated Press