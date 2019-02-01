Rare half-male, half-female cardinal spotted in Pennsylvania

A rare half-male, half-female cardinal was spotted in Erie, Pa., according to National Geographic.

READ MORE: More birds are getting drunk in Minnesota town, police issue warning to residents

The bird showed up 10 yards from the home of Jeffrey and Shirley Caldwell, who regularly feed birds.

They were able to take a few snapshots of the bird, which had half of its body in the red typical of male cardinals, while the other half was a taupe colour unique to female cardinals, split right down the middle.

Pennsylvania bird-watchers spot stunning rare cardinal that's half male and half female

Bird is what's known as a bilateral gynandromorph, with male and female traits

This happens when female egg with two nuclei is 'double fertilized' by two sperm pic.twitter.com/TphfJKGYsy — Nico Spalato (@NikeSpalato) February 1, 2019

The bird is in fact both genders, the magazine reported, due to a phenomenon known as bilateral gynandromorph, which can occur in all species of birds.

WATCH: Calgary Zoo penguins waddle their way through first weekend walk of the year

Female birds typically have a Z and a W sex chromosome, while males have two Z chromosomes.

Gynandromorphy happens when a female egg is split into two nuclei, one with a Z chromosome and another with a W, which are then double-fertilized with two Z-carrying sperm.

The bird then grows half of its body with ZW chromosomes and the other half with ZZ chromosomes.

This process can happen with insects and crustaceans, in addition to birds.