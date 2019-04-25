Motorcyclist dead after crash in east London

The driver of a motorcycle is dead after a crash with a van in east London, according to city police.

Emergency services responded to the call at Trafalgar Street and Veterans Memorial Parkway on Wednesday, shortly before 5:30 p.m.

The driver of the motorcycle was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries, and he died in hospital. Police say the driver of the van was taken to hospital as well, with minor injuries.

London police’s traffic management unit is probing the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).