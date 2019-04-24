Four-year jail sentence for Kelowna pimp

A Kelowna man accused of coercing women into the sex trade, and grooming them as prostitutes, was sentenced to four years in jail on Wednesday afternoon.

Simon Rypiak plead guilty to several prostitution-related charges.

The crown says Rypiak groomed four women, convincing them to become prostitutes and move to Kelowna.

Along with his jail sentence, he was to have no contact with the four women.

There was no reaction from the accused as he was sentenced.