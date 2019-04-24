Four-year jail sentence for Kelowna pimp
A A
A Kelowna man accused of coercing women into the sex trade, and grooming them as prostitutes, was sentenced to four years in jail on Wednesday afternoon.
Simon Rypiak plead guilty to several prostitution-related charges.
READ MORE: Court hears Kelowna pimp was finding victims on popular dating site
The crown says Rypiak groomed four women, convincing them to become prostitutes and move to Kelowna.
READ MORE: Alleged Kelowna pimp faces multiple charges
Along with his jail sentence, he was to have no contact with the four women.
There was no reaction from the accused as he was sentenced.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.