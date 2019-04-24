Wounded Warriors Canada expands program access to Saskatchewan

Wounded Warriors Canada is expanding access to its programming for first responders in Saskatchewan.

The national mental health charity said they had an “overwhelming response to the Humboldt tragedy” and saw the need during the Elk Ridge retreat to run some of their programs in the province.

“We’re going to be running some serials of our Before Operational Stress (BOS) program in Saskatchewan, along with a Trauma Resiliency Program (TRP) serial and our Couples Overcoming PTSD Everyday (COPE) serial as well,” Wounded Warriors Canada national program director Philip Ralph said.

The group-based programs will take place in various locations around the province – close to first responders – with the first one planned for September in the Humboldt – Nipawin area.

“We’re going to start with our partnership with (the Saskatchewan Emergency Medical Services Association) with the emergency management people,” Ralph said. “There will be paramedics on the first serial and it’ll be opened up to first responders right across the province.”

Ralph said this is the first foray into Saskatchewan because the organization had to identify clinicians that would be able to deliver the programs.

“Fortunately we’ve invested in clinical training and we’ll be adding to our teams,” Ralph said. “All our clinical staff are trauma-informed, understand uniformed service.”

Northeast EMS owner and operator Jessica Brost said having the programs available in the province is very helpful.

“Everyone works full time – they have families and stuff like that,” Brost said. “It’s really hard to find time to get away and have to travel far for these programs.”

Along with being a Wounded Warriors Canada ambassador, Brost has been affiliated with one of their programs as well.

“So far it has been a great help,” she said. “It was at a time I really needed it and I’m very thankful they were there for me.”

More information about the organization and its programs is available on the Wounded Warriors Canada website.