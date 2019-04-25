Leafs fans in Durham react to Tuesday night’s playoff loss

Leafs fans in Durham are reacting to Tuesday’s loss against the Boston Bruins in Game 7 of their playoff series.

“Obviously, it sucked,” said a Leafs superfan who goes by the name of Captain Oshawa.

Even though Captain Oshawa was disappointed to see his favourite team lose, he said he’ll never stop “be-leafing” in them.

“They’ll get it right, and one day, we’ll be Stanley Cup winners,” he said.

Although diehard fans like Captain Oshawa have expressed devastation following the loss, there is a silver lining as restaurant owners have seen an increase in foot traffic during the playoffs.

“Everyone’s bandwagoners. We all love cheering for our winning team, and now that the Leafs are out, we’ll definitely start filling up for the Raptors,” Joe Edwards, operations director of Wendel Clark’s sports bar in Oshawa, said.

Captain Oshawa is one of those who will now be jumping onto that bandwagon.

“Raptors, I’m going to cheer on…hopefully, they can go all the way,” he said.