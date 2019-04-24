Police searching for three suspects in attempted vehicle theft in Burlington

Police are looking for three suspects after a wild incident at a school in Burlington.

Halton Regional Police were called to the parking lot of Frontenac Public School just after 6 p.m. Tuesday for an attempted vehicle theft.

Police say that’s where a man found two strangers in his 2002 GMC pickup truck and chased after them.

Police say a witness reported seeing one of the suspects with a gun and told the truck’s owner, who stopped running after them.

The two suspects got into a 2005 gold-coloured Pontiac Sunfire that was being driven by a third suspect.

That vehicle was reported stolen from Hamilton and was recovered by officers Wednesday in Oakville.

All three suspects are men who are between the ages of 25 and 40.

Anyone with information, or who may have video surveillance or dash cam video of the suspects and suspect vehicle, are asked to call the Burlington Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905-825-4747 ext. 2307 or the on-duty staff sergeant at 905-825-4747 ext. 2310.

