Kingston police looking to identify woman found deceased in boat near Belle Park

Kingston police and the coroner’s office are asking for help in identifying a woman who was found dead in a sailboat near Belle Park over the weekend.

Two bodies, a man and a woman, were found in a boat near the northeast side of Belle Park Sunday afternoon.

READ MORE: UPDATE: Brockville police arrest youth in relation to death of Damian Sobieraj

Police do not believe the deaths are suspicious, but will not release the cause of death as of yet, since the coroner is currently investigating both deaths.

According to police, all conventional methods to identify the woman have been unsuccessful.

They have released a photo of the jewelry she was found wearing as well as a description of her appearance, hoping that someone may come forward to identify her.

She is described as Caucasian, with dark shoulder length hair and somewhere between the ages of 40 and 50 years old. She is approximately five feet two inches tall, with a medium build and she also has some missing teeth.

READ MORE: Indigenous advocate calls treatment of Belle Park, Island a ‘desecration’

Police say she also has several tattoos: one that reads “FAITH” on the back of her neck and upper back, a skull with a rose on her right forearm, two bands of hearts that wrap around her left bicep, “forever strong” in cursive writing on the inner portion of her left forearm and a small heart with the initials “P.W.” on her right shoulder.

Kingston police are asking anyone with information about the deceased to contact Det. Veltman at 613-549-4660 ext. 6300, or via email at jveltman@kingstonpolice.ca.

You can also provide tips anonymously by calling the general number for Kingston police at 613-549-4660 ext. 0.

WATCH: Kingston on edge after reports of possible dog-nappers (April 10)