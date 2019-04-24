Crime
April 24, 2019 4:08 pm

Springwater man facing charges after alleged sexual assault involving minors

By Local Online Journalist (Barrie)  Global News

A Springwater man is facing charges of sexual assault involving a minor.

Ontario Provincial Police
A A

A 33-year-old Springwater man has been arrested in connection with an investigation into alleged sexual assault involving minors, OPP say.

Nuwan Wickramasinghe has been charged with sexual assault of a person under 16, luring a person under 16 through telecommunication and invitation to sexual touching to a person under 16.

READ MORE: Police charge 2 men with impaired driving in Bradford on Easter Sunday

The accused was brought before the Ontario Court of Justice and released with a court date of May 14, officers say.

Police say anyone who has had contact with a man online who’s used the screen names WickKush or boosted.sti18 and is also known as Keith can contact Huronia West OPP at 705-429-3575.

WATCH: Man arrested for alleged sex assault of minors

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Crime
Huronia West Opp
OPP
sexual assault of a minor
sexual assault of minor
Springwater
Springwater Crime
Springwater sexual assault
Springwater sexual assault of minor

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.