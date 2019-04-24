Springwater man facing charges after alleged sexual assault involving minors

A 33-year-old Springwater man has been arrested in connection with an investigation into alleged sexual assault involving minors, OPP say.
Nuwan Wickramasinghe has been charged with sexual assault of a person under 16, luring a person under 16 through telecommunication and invitation to sexual touching to a person under 16.
The accused was brought before the Ontario Court of Justice and released with a court date of May 14, officers say.
Police say anyone who has had contact with a man online who’s used the screen names WickKush or boosted.sti18 and is also known as Keith can contact Huronia West OPP at 705-429-3575.
