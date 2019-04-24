Halton police seek 3 men in connection with Burlington phone store robbery

Halton Regional Police are investigating an armed robbery that took place at a mobile phone store in Burlington on Tuesday afternoon.

The three suspects allegedly entered the Freedom Mobile store on Upper Middle Road around 5:20 pm, and threatened an employee with a knife before grabbing a number of mobile phones and cash.

The staff member was not hurt in the incident.

Police say the suspects fled in a dark-coloured four-door sedan.

Investigators say they don’t have a description for one of the suspects while the other two are described as five feet nine inches, wearing all black clothing and a mask, and five feet seven inches wearing jeans, a hoodie and a black mask.

Anyone with information or who may have video surveillance is asked to call Halton police at 905-825-4747 ext. 2350 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or haltoncrimestoppers.ca

