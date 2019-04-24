Crime
April 24, 2019 5:32 pm
Updated: April 24, 2019 5:34 pm

Halton police seek 3 men in connection with Burlington phone store robbery

By Digital Content Coordinator for Hamilton/Niagara  Global News

Halton police say three men allegedly robbed the Freedom Mobile store on Upper Middle Road, Tuesday afternoon.

Halton Regional Police are investigating an armed robbery that took place at a mobile phone store in Burlington on Tuesday afternoon.

The three suspects allegedly entered the Freedom Mobile store on Upper Middle Road around 5:20 pm, and threatened an employee with a knife before grabbing a number of mobile phones and cash.

The staff member was not hurt in the incident.

Police say the suspects fled in a dark-coloured four-door sedan.

Investigators say they don’t have a description for one of the suspects while the other two are described as five feet nine inches, wearing all black clothing and a mask, and five feet seven inches wearing jeans, a hoodie and a black mask.

Anyone with information or who may have video surveillance is asked to call Halton police at 905-825-4747 ext. 2350 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or haltoncrimestoppers.ca

