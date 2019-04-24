Police look for 2 women accused of stealing $1K in cheese from Burlington grocery stores

Halton Regional Police have released images of two women wanted in the alleged theft of several cheese wheels from two Burlington grocery stores in early April.

Investigators from the Retail Theft Unit say the alleged thefts happened on the evening of April 5.

Both incidents were observed through security surveillance video.

The first is at a Fortino’s location in the Appleby Mall, where the two women strolled into the cheese aisle and allegedly stuffed an estimated $800 worth of product into reusable grocery bags.

The two eventually left the store separately about 20 minutes later without paying for any items.

That same night, the women walked into a Longo’s on Fairview at Maple Avenue and proceeded to fill bags with an estimated $200 in product, police allege.

The two then sat down for a drink in a Starbucks located within the store, before leaving minutes later, separately.

The first suspect is believed to be in her 30s with long brown hair, five-foot-10, wearing a black jacket and grey running shoes.

The second is believed to be in her 50s, about five-foot-eight with long, light brown hair, wearing a grey coat, light blue scarf and brown purse.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Halton police at 905-825-4747 ext. 2351 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

