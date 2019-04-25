Winnipeg escort believed to be first to advertise on billboard

A Winnipeg escort is generating quite the buzz after advertising her services on downtown billboards.

Police and city officials believe the escort, who goes by the name Sensational Serena, is the first escort to use a billboard to advertise, and there is nothing stopping her from doing so.

“I am a business woman,” she said. “I’m providing clients with a legal service of companionship.”

The first ad in River Heights had initially referred to her as ‘Sensual Serena’ but that wording didn’t sit well with city officials.

“I didn’t realize it was a problem for anybody,” she said. “As soon as I was aware it wasn’t OK I switched it to what it is now.”

The new ad is now on Portage Avenue near Wolseley.

Winnipeg police confirm Sensational Serena is a licensed escort and her billboard isn’t breaking any laws.

“The current wording of the Sensational Serena billboard is not in contravention of the Doing Business in Winnipeg By-law, in that it does not specifically advertise nude or sexual services,” a police spokesperson said in an emailed statement.

However, the City of Winnipeg is working with the billboard advertising industry to review the application process.

“The issue at hand is, should the city be delegating a little bit more authority to the public service on billboards?” said Sherri Rollins, councillor for Fort Rouge – East Fort Garry.

It’s not clear if any possible changes to the rules will impact Serena, who said she pays about $1,000 a month for billboard advertising.

“If they want to change it then I’ll deal with that at the time,” she said,

For now, she’s just focused on pleasing her clients.

“I’ve been around for a while and I plan to stay around for many years to come.”