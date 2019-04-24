Surrey shooting victim identified as 32-year-old Sechelt man

Homicide investigators have identified the man who was fatally shot in Surrey on Tuesday.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) says 32-year-old Khan Michael Borune of Sechelt was found lying on the ground in the 13300-block of 114 Avenue with gunshot wounds around 3:20 p.m.

He was taken to hospital, but died of his injuries.

Investigators say Bourne was known to police, and court records indicate charges ranged from possession for the purpose of trafficking to extortion and resisting arrest.

“Immediately after the shooting, a vehicle fled the area and we’re asking residents of the area or anyone who was passing through the area yesterday afternoon,” said IHIT Cpl. Frank Jang.

“If you’re in possession of dashcam video and/or cellphone video, it could be hugely important to our investigation. We urge you to please contact IHIT.”

Police said it remains too early to say if the shooting was targeted.

Anyone with information is asked to contact homicide investigators, or Crime Stoppers if they wish to remain anonymous.