Federal government invests $860,000 in Blue Mountain-Birch Cove Lakes Wilderness Parkland
The Canadian government is contributing $860,000 to expand one of Nova Scotia’s premier wilderness parks.
Pulling from the Canada Nature Fund the federal governments says the money will help purchase 135-hectares of urban wilderness — pushing the Blue Mountain-Birch Cove Lakes Wilderness Parkland one step closer to completion.
The new area will help connect existing parklands owned by the provincial Crown.
Originally made as a promise in the Halifax Regional Municipality’s 2006 regional plan, the wilderness area is made up of a mixture of natural forest, lakes, streams and wetlands.
More than 1,700 hectares of land have now been legally protected by the province.
The two parcels of land being purchased in the deal announced on Monday are owned by Barrett Lumber and Armco Capital.
