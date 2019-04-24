Toronto Doctor who sexually assaulted sedated patients ‘not credible:’ parole board says

TORONTO – The national parole board says a doctor who sexually assaulted 21 sedated women during their surgeries shows little insight into his crimes.
The panel says Dr. George Doodnaught refuses to take responsibility.
In written reasons for denying him early release, the Parole Board of Canada says his explanations lack credibility.
The 70-year-old anesthesiologist was sentenced to 10 years in 2013 for his crimes.
The two-member panel heard from Doodnaught and two of his victims at a recent hearing.
They said he showed a demeaning attitude toward women.
