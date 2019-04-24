Ottawa group urging people to leash pets after dog chases turkey into window, killing it

An organization that aims to reduce bird mortality from hitting windows is asking dog owners in the city to leash their dogs after it says one chased a turkey into a window on Sparks Street on Tuesday.

According to Safe Wings Ottawa, the organization received reports of a turkey foraging on Sparks Street and was asked if members of the group could rescue it.

“But she was a normal turkey doing normal turkey things, and we’re not allowed to ‘rescue’ an uninjured turkey without good reason so we asked security to keep an eye on her and ensure people kept their distance,” wrote the organization on Facebook.

Approximately 45 minutes later, the organization says it received a call saying the bird was in need of assistance as an off-leash dog had chased it and the bird had flown into a glass window. The bird was later found dead.

Now, the organization wants to speak to the owner of the dog.

The dog is described as a small black-and-white dog in a vest and its owner is described as a man of medium height with a shaved head and a beard who was wearing a black jacket at the time of the alleged incident.

According to City of Ottawa bylaws, every dog owner must ensure that the dog is kept on a leash and under control when it is on any land that’s not private property. According to Ottawa bylaw spokesperson Allison Sandor, violators face a fine of $125.

“While an owner may be charged for failing to control or leash their animal, there is no specific charge under the Animal Care and Control By-law relating to a bite or attack involving a wild animal,” said Sandor in a statement to Global News.