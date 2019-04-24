RCMP searching for armed, dangerous suspects in St. Clements carjacking

RCMP are investigating a harrowing armed robbery near Selkirk Tuesday morning.

Police said a 59-year-old man was driving to his home in the RM of St. Clements when he noticed a silver Dodge pickup truck was tailing him.

When he pulled into his driveway, the truck – which contained five people – stopped behind him and its driver asked for directions.

While he was providing directions, the driver and one passenger pulled out long guns and forced the victim to hand over his car keys and other personal items.

READ MORE: Carjackings in Winnipeg doubled last year, say Winnipeg police

One of the suspects fled in the man’s car, a blue 2017 Nissan Rogue, and the other got back in the pickup truck and took off.

The driver is described as 6’0″ with a large frame, light stubble, and tattoos on the left side of his face and neck.

The armed passenger is described as between 5’7″ and 5’8″ in height, with a camouflage face mask, ball cap, dark jacket and jeans.

A small woman with long black hair and thick, black-rimmed glasses was also a passenger, along with two other men in the back seat.

Anyone who has seen either of the vehicles is asked to call 911 and not to approach. You can also contact East St. Paul RCMP at 204-667-6519, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or submit a secure tip online at manitobacrimestoppers.com.

WATCH: Winnipeg police arrest man for carjacking after crash with school bus