Peterborough police probe alleged break-ins at school, residence

Peterborough police are investigating reports of two recent break-ins over the Easter break.

Police said that sometime between 5:10 p.m. on April 17 and 9 a.m. on April 18, an unknown person or people stole a number of tools from a Dominion Crescent residence that is currently under construction.

In another break-in, an unknown person or people allegedly broke into a school on Monaghan Road around 8:35 p.m. on April 20.

Police said the suspect or suspects damaged a Smartboard and an iPad in a classroom and also stole two iPads.

Police did not state which of the two public schools located on Monaghan Road was targeted.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Peterborough Police Service at 705-876-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted at www.stopcrimehere.ca.

