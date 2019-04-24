Firefighters battle blaze at Calgary Metal Recycling on Ogden Road
A A
The Calgary Fire Department (CFD) is on the scene of a blaze at Calgary Metal Recycling in the city’s southeast.
The fire broke out at around 6:15 a.m. on Wednesday.
Few details are known at this time.
The fire has caused the closure of southbound Ogden Road S.E. between Bonnybrook Road and Highfield Blvd. S.E.
More to come…
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.