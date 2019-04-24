Canada
April 24, 2019 8:57 am
Updated: April 24, 2019 9:05 am

Firefighters battle blaze at Calgary Metal Recycling on Ogden Road

By Online Reporter  Global News

Smoke from a fire in the 3400-block of Ogden Road S.E.

Global News / Doug Vaessen
A A

The Calgary Fire Department (CFD) is on the scene of a blaze at Calgary Metal Recycling in the city’s southeast.

The fire broke out at around 6:15 a.m. on Wednesday.

Few details are known at this time.

The fire has caused the closure of southbound Ogden Road S.E. between Bonnybrook Road and Highfield Blvd. S.E.

More to come…

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Calgary Fire
Calgary fire department
Calgary Metal Recycling
Calgary Recycling Plant
Calgary Recycling Plant Fire
Fire
fire at Calgary metal recycling
Ogden Fire
Ogden Road
ogden road fire

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.