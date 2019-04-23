Homicide investigators called to North Surrey for man found with fatal injuries

Homicide investigators have been called to the scene of a “sudden death” in Surrey on Tuesday.

Surrey RCMP says officers were called to the 13300 block of 114 Avenue around 3:15, to reports of an injured man laying on the ground.

READ MORE: ‘Everybody’s rattled’: RCMP called to shots fired at Langford market

Paramedics attended the scene, and the man was taken to hospital in critical condition. He later died of his injuries.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) has been deployed to the scene, and investigators said the area would be cordoned off for “a significant amount of time.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the IHIT information line or Crime Stoppers if they wish to remain anonymous.

WATCH: (Aired March 26, 2019) Homicide investigators take over Surrey crash